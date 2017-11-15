The City of Saskatoon and the Saskatoon Tribal Council put pen to paper Wednesday morning, signing a memorandum of understanding regarding the development of a new hydropower generation station and pedestrian bridge at the weir.

Mayor Charlie Clark and STC Tribal Chief Mark Arcand signed the agreement at TCU Place during the First Nations Power Authority 2017 Western Canadian Indigenous Renewable Energy Forum.

Clark says the agreement is a huge opportunity to put the concept of reconciliation into action.

“What we're looking to do is to move this forward to create that opportunity within our communities, at the same time, doing it in a diligent and thoughtful way so that it produces the right economic benefits in the community and has a significant renewable power impacts,” Clark said.

Arcand agreed that the partnership represents a huge step forward.

“We've done things in reconciliation that are moving mountains and it's because of acknowledging TRC calls to action and when we look at everything that we're doing, we want to implement the calls to action because it's meaningful, it's understanding, it's respecting, but it's also working together,” Arcand said.

A pre-feasibility study first conducted by Saskatoon Light and Power in 2009 concluded that a hydropower station project at the weir was “technically feasible, economically viable, and would cause no significant environmental disruption.” The next step will be a full feasibility study for a jointly owned power station.

The sustainable electricity manager with Saskatoon Light and Power, Kevin Hudson, says the full feasibility study should be completed in about a year. Hudson says he also hopes to address all environmental concerns with an environmental assessment hopefully completed by the spring or summer of 2019.

“This is a run-of-river hydro project so there’s not a reservoir created up stream,” he said. “We would simply be adding to the height of the river running through Saskatoon and part of the project is to allow for fish migration so we would be building a fish bypass channel or if there is a river park developed that could also be used for fish passage and that would be a very positive benefit for the environment.”

Once the full feasibility study is completed, the results will be taken to council for full approval of the hydropower station project at a later date.

The project is estimated to cost between $60 and $65 million, which would be paid for by the STC and private-sector partners. The cost would be off-set by revenue generated by the power station and funding from other green-energy funding sources, according to the city. In the short term, the city may be able to construct the pedestrian walkway at no direct cost to the city, and rehabilitate the existing weir as part of the project.

City officials say once a full feasibility study is complete, the hydropower station would take about two years to build. The entire project could be done by 2023.

The goal is to generate up to 35,000 megawatt hours of electricity each year, which would be enough to power up to 3,100 homes in Saskatoon.