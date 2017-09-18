Officials from the City of Saskatoon and the Saskatoon Public School Division are discussing ways to ensure safety around ponds, following the recent death of a kindergarten student.

The two groups met on Friday, days after the death of Ahmedsadiq Elmmi. The five-year-old was found in a pond near Dundonald School after recess on Sept. 11 and pronounced dead in hospital.

Some residents, including more than 800 who’ve signed an online petition, have called for the immediate installation of fencing along the pond.

Troy Davies, a Saskatoon city councillor, says action must be taken, but with careful consideration.

“It's tough not to want to jump and do something and build fences and get on that right away,” Davies said Monday. “I think everyone is just trying to take in all the information, make sure that we make the right decision, at the right time, at the right moment.”

City and public school officials say they are reviewing what happened and plan to come up with recommendations to increase community safety.

“We believe when it comes to the safety of children, a community response is necessary,” said Barry MacDougall, director of education at the Saskatoon Public School Division, in a statement after their Friday meeting.

The city and the school division say they will work with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the province’s children’s advocacy group on each of their investigations.