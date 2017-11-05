

CTV Saskatoon





The City of Saskatoon urges drivers to drive with caution as Saturday’s snow has now melted resulting to frozen ice and slippery roads.

City workers are out sanding streets and intersection along Circle Drive, busy roads and other high-risk locations.

Graders and sidewalk crews are still busy cleaning up after Friday’s snow fall. In addition, drivers are asked to watch for blue and amber flashing lights on snow maintenance equipment and when encountering equipment, remain 15 metres away.

Drivers are advised that there may be slow traffic along busy roads and that sanding may not take complete care of slippery road conditions. Thus, drivers are asked to remain cautious and be aware that road conditions are subject to change.