Circle Drive with limited access
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, November 25, 2017 12:28PM CST
Power line work will restrict access to Circle Drive East between Venture Crescent and Warman Road on Sunday.
Detour signs will be in place ahead of the road work to re-direct traffic, the city said in a statement.
The road is scheduled to re-open in the afternoon.
Drivers are asked to stay patient, drive cautiously and respect work zones.
