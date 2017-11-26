

CTV Saskatoon





Charges are pending against three people after a report to police about someone with a long-barelled gun in front of a house in the Riversdale neighbourhood on Sunday morning.

Drivers and pedestrians were asked to avoid the intersection of Avenue E South and 19th street as police responded to the incident. Those restrictions were lifted after what police called a “peaceful resolution.”

Police arrested two men, aged 24 and 32, and a woman, aged 24. Some of the suspects have already been charged for outstanding warrants, according to police, and further charges are pending.

Police continue to investigate.