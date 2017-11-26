Charges pending after report of gun sighting in Riversdale
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, November 26, 2017 2:15PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, November 26, 2017 3:58PM CST
Charges are pending against three people after a report to police about someone with a long-barelled gun in front of a house in the Riversdale neighbourhood on Sunday morning.
Drivers and pedestrians were asked to avoid the intersection of Avenue E South and 19th street as police responded to the incident. Those restrictions were lifted after what police called a “peaceful resolution.”
Police arrested two men, aged 24 and 32, and a woman, aged 24. Some of the suspects have already been charged for outstanding warrants, according to police, and further charges are pending.
Police continue to investigate.
More Stories
- Giant Tiger suspends employee after Indigenous man followed around store 2
- U of S program aims to train and inspire young Indigenous athletes
- Charges pending after report of gun sighting in Riversdale
- Chance of reintegrating Canadian ISIS fighters 'pretty remote': Goodale 2
- 'A forever project': Ont. First Nation carefully examining nuclear waste bunker plan
- Police arrest 5 suspected impaired drivers in separate incidents 1
- Carrot River RCMP investigating damage to coin boxes
- Lawson Civic Centre to close for maintenance