Charge against man accused in Simon Grant death stayed
Simon Grant (Facebook)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 4:47PM CST
A charge against a man arrested after the death of a La Ronge restaurant owner has been stayed.
The accessory to murder after the fact charge — the lone charge laid against a 19-year-old in connection with the death — was stayed Thursday in La Ronge Provincial Court.
The man was one of four people arrested following the Apr. 17 death of Louisiana’s Bar B Que owner Simon Grant. The other three, 19-year-old Austin Bird and two youth, were charged with second-degree murder.
Bird pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, manslaughter, a few months ago and was sentenced in October to seven years in prison. The youths’ cases are still before the courts.
Grant, 64, died in hospital April 17, two days after an armed robbery.
The Crown has one year to re-file charges.
More Stories
- Teen charged in Meadow Lake shooting 1
- Charge against man accused in Simon Grant death stayed
- Companies hired to build Saskatoon’s Remai Art Gallery sue each other
- Keystone pipeline leaks 795,000 litres of crude oil in South Dakota
- Riders receiver Owens' focus is on returning to Grey Cup, not redemption
- Senior dies after crash north of Regina
- Gov't. to match donations for stock growers impacted by Oct. wildfires
- Snowfall warnings still in place in Saskatchewan