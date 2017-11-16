

A charge against a man arrested after the death of a La Ronge restaurant owner has been stayed.

The accessory to murder after the fact charge — the lone charge laid against a 19-year-old in connection with the death — was stayed Thursday in La Ronge Provincial Court.

The man was one of four people arrested following the Apr. 17 death of Louisiana’s Bar B Que owner Simon Grant. The other three, 19-year-old Austin Bird and two youth, were charged with second-degree murder.

Bird pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, manslaughter, a few months ago and was sentenced in October to seven years in prison. The youths’ cases are still before the courts.

Grant, 64, died in hospital April 17, two days after an armed robbery.

The Crown has one year to re-file charges.