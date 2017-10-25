Census shows a growing Indigenous and immigrant population in Saskatchewan
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 2:47PM CST
Saskatchewan has a growing immigrant and Indigenous population, according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data.
Of the one million people who live in the province, 10.5 per cent were born in a different country.
The majority of Saskatchewan immigrants are from the Philippines, India, China and United Kingdom.
The percentage of new immigrants living in Saskatchewan reached four per cent, up from one per cent 15 years earlier.
The census also provided recent numbers on the Indigenous population.
More than 15 per cent of Saskatchewan’s population identifies as Indigenous.
According to Statistics Canada, since 2006, Saskatchewan’s Indigenous population has grown more than 20 per cent.
Saskatoon has a higher Indigenous population than Regina, with 9,700 more people identifying as Indigenous.
The census data was released on Wednesday.
