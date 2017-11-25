Carrot River RCMP investigating damage to coin boxes
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, November 25, 2017 1:03PM CST
Carrot River RCMP are investigating after coin boxes at the Carrot River Car Wash were damaged on two occasions.
The first incident happened between Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18. The suspects damaged the coin box by drilling a hole into it, according to RCMP.
The coin box was replaced, but according to RCMP, a hole was found drilled into the new box on Monday, November 20.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Carrot River RCMP at 306-768-1200.
