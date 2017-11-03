

CTV Saskatoon





A woman found dead in her Saskatoon apartment did not die of carbon monoxide poisoning, an autopsy has determined.

Police say an autopsy Thursday ruled out the gas and determined the 41-year-old’s death to be not criminal in nature.

The woman was found dead in her Avenue R apartment Wednesday morning.

Police and the Saskatoon Fire Department said carbon monoxide levels in the building were higher than normal at the time, which prompted the building’s evacuation.

Fire department policy calls for evacuation when the presence of carbon monoxide in a building exceeds 50 parts per million. Initial tests in the Avenue R building showed a presence of 150 parts per million, according to fire crews.

No carbon monoxide detector was installed in the building.