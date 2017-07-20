

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say a car involved in a crash with a motorcycle failed to yield while making a left turn.

The car and motorcycle collided at Central Avenue and Gray Avenue in the city’s Sutherland neighbourhood late Wednesday afternoon, sending the 48-year-old man on the bike to hospital.

The motorcyclist suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, while the car’s driver, 25, was uninjured, according to police.

Police say the car was turning left into a parking lot and failed to yield.

Officers are still investigating.

Traffic restrictions were in place until about 8 p.m.

--- CORRECTION: Police initially stated the motorcyclist is 25 years old, but later issued a correction. He is 48.