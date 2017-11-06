A 37-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle rollover in a car dealership parking lot early Monday morning.

Saskatoon police responded to the incident around 4:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Circle Drive between Airport Drive and Avenue C.

Police say a single vehicle had flipped and crashed into several parked cars in a car dealership parking lot, causing parts of the vehicle to break off and scatter throughout the lot.

According to the Saskatoon Fire Department, the lone man inside the car was trapped inside and the car had to be stabilized before they could free him from the wreckage. He was transported to hospital by M.D. Ambulance.

Collision analysts were called out to investigate the crash. The exact cause is unknown at this time.

Traffic restrictions were put in place for about an hour and have since been lifted.