A car that collided head-on with a light standard slowed down drivers on the morning commute Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Eighth Street and Clarence Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Firefighters and police blocked off the area and restricted traffic turning on to Clarence Avenue from Eighth Street.

M.D. Ambulance responded to the scene. It is not known how many people were in the car at the time of the crash or if there were any injuries.

Traffic restrictions in the area have since been lifted.