Car collides with light standard during morning commute
A car hit a pole at the intersection of Eighth Street and Clarence Avenue on Nov. 30, 2017. (MARK VILLANI/CTV SASKATOON)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, November 30, 2017 11:11AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, November 30, 2017 12:12PM CST
A car that collided head-on with a light standard slowed down drivers on the morning commute Thursday.
Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Eighth Street and Clarence Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Firefighters and police blocked off the area and restricted traffic turning on to Clarence Avenue from Eighth Street.
M.D. Ambulance responded to the scene. It is not known how many people were in the car at the time of the crash or if there were any injuries.
Traffic restrictions in the area have since been lifted.
