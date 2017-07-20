

Cameron Scott will be running for the Saskatchewan Party in the upcoming Saskatoon Fairview byelection.

The party announced Scott as its acclaimed candidate Thursday.

“Saskatoon Fairview has had strong representation with the Saskatchewan Party since 2011, and I look forward to continuing that tradition,” Scott said in a news release.

The longtime resident of Saskatoon’s west side currently serves as the Saskatoon Public Schools board trustee for Ward 4. He’s also worked as a correctional officer.

“There’s no question that our province has faced challenging financial times recently, and there were difficult decisions in the recent budget,” Scott said. “But let’s remember how far Saskatoon has come in just the last decade. I’m happy to live and work here, and I look forward to having the honour of serving the residents of Saskatoon Fairview.”

The Saskatoon Fairview seat opened up in late June after the Saskatchewan Party’s Jennifer Campeau stepped down from her MLA position. A byelection must be held within six months to fill the vacant seat.

Three candidates — Vicki Mowat, Chris Sicotta and Keith Jorgenson — are seeking the NDP’s nomination. David Prokopchuk is seeking the Progressive Conservative Party’s nomination.

Scott won’t officially be nominated until Aug. 2, the Saskatchewan Party said in a news release.