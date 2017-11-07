Building, semi-trucks, trailer and motor home ruined in Kindersley fire
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, November 7, 2017 5:44PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 8, 2017 11:51AM CST
A fire in Kindersley’s industrial area Tuesday left a storage building destroyed and ruined five semi-trucks, a trailer and a motorhome, according to the town’s fire department.
Kindersley emergency crews arrived on the Seventh Avenue West scene just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
“Upon arrival the building was probably 80 per cent fully involved at that time — heavy, heavy black smoke and visible flame coming out both sides of the building,” Kindersley fire Chief Ron Hope said.
Fifteen firefighters spent 9 hours extinguishing the flames.
The oil-filled trucks inside the privately owned storage building caused multiple explosions.
“Most of the explosions occurring in the building were due to the large tires on these heavy oil-filled trucks. A lot of them had blown right off the rims,” Hope told CTV News in a phone interview from the west-central Saskatchewan town.
No one was injured, but Hope said the building is likely a write-off.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, but are deeming the incident not suspicious. A damage estimate has not yet been released.
People are advised to stay clear of the burned building as a safety precaution.
