

CTV Saskatoon





A fire in Kindersley’s industrial area Tuesday left a storage building destroyed and ruined five semi-trucks, a trailer and a motorhome, according to the town’s fire department.

Kindersley emergency crews arrived on the Seventh Avenue West scene just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Upon arrival the building was probably 80 per cent fully involved at that time — heavy, heavy black smoke and visible flame coming out both sides of the building,” Kindersley fire Chief Ron Hope said.

Fifteen firefighters spent 9 hours extinguishing the flames.

The oil-filled trucks inside the privately owned storage building caused multiple explosions.

“Most of the explosions occurring in the building were due to the large tires on these heavy oil-filled trucks. A lot of them had blown right off the rims,” Hope told CTV News in a phone interview from the west-central Saskatchewan town.

No one was injured, but Hope said the building is likely a write-off.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, but are deeming the incident not suspicious. A damage estimate has not yet been released.

People are advised to stay clear of the burned building as a safety precaution.