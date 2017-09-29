A cop-turned-lawyer and former Saskatoon Blades captain whose battle with cancer made headlines months ago has died, according to the WHL team.

“The Saskatoon Blades are saddened to share the news Bruce Gordon passed away earlier today,” the team posted to its website Friday. “Bruce will forever be a legend in the Blades family, the city of Saskatoon and beyond.”

Gordon, who captained the Blades in the early 1980s, was a Saskatoon police officer for nearly three decades and was recently admitted to the bar after graduating law school in April 2016.

He was admitted to the bar early, because of a stage four pancreatic cancer diagnosis, in an emotional ceremony at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench in June. He took the oath surrounded by police officers and family members crowded into two different court rooms, and he thanked friends and family for their support during his battle with the disease.

The Saskatoon Police Service announced after the ceremony its new headquarter's gymnasium would be named after Gordon.

Gordon was 54.

--- with files from Colin Thomas