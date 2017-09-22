

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say a charge is being laid in connection to break-ins at Nutana Lawn Bowling Club.

Few details on the investigation have so far been provided by police, but a spokesperson confirmed Friday a 31-year-old man will be charged with breaking and entering.

The club, located in the city’s Buena Vista neighbourhood, has been the target of several break and enters this summer.

One club member posted an image and video to Facebook earlier this month, claiming the club had been targeted nine times. Four of those nine attempts saw thieves make off with goods, according to the member’s post.

Money, a sound mixer and food and drinks — including cookies, pop, chips and candy — have been among the items stolen, the member said.