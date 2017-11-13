

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP have confirmed a 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Meadow Lake on Monday morning.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 13, Meadow Lake RCMP received a call of an injured boy at a home, suffering from suspected gunshot wounds. The teen was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

RCMP are not identifying the victim at this time, but a spokesperson for Northwest School Division said he was a student at Carpenter High School in Meadow Lake.

The spokesperson said counsellors have been brought in Tuesday to all schools in Meadow Lake. Classes are resuming, she said.

A potential person of interest is considered armed and dangerous, according to RCMP. He is described as five feet eight inches tall and 102 pounds. He was wearing a grey Burton-brand hat, a red hoodie with black writing, and black Adidas track pants. Police warn that he should not be approached.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit North is part of the investigation, along with the RCMP Forensic Identification Sections and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

A few civic facilities in Meadow Lake were locked down for part of the day Monday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.