Body found in Prince Albert clothing donation box; police say not suspicious
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 11:26AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, June 27, 2017 6:45PM CST
Prince Albert police say the death of a man whose body was found inside a clothing donation box is not suspicious.
The man was found around 4 a.m. Saturday inside the bin in the parking lot of Prince Albert’s South Hill Mall. He was head first in the box, with the lower half of his body dangling outside the bin, according to police.
The coroner has since deemed the death not criminal in nature, police say.
Details on the cause of death have yet to be released.
Police say officers will not be releasing the man’s name or age.
