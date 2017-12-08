Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling the upcoming federal byelection in Battlefords-Lloydminster “a challenge” for his Liberal Party.

Canada’s leader made the comments Friday morning in Saskatoon, after a photo opportunity with breakfast-goers at Hometown Diner in the Riversdale neighbourhood.

He was visiting the province for meetings and to back Liberal byelection candidate Larry Ingram. He and Ingram participated in a meet-and-greet event Thursday night in North Battleford.

“It’s great to be back in Saskatchewan,” Trudeau said. “It was a great crowd, a great opportunity to hear some local concerns, meet a lot of people connected with their local democracy, and, for me, getting people to pay attention to politics is just half the battle.”

Trudeau said, although it will be a challenge to swing more Liberal votes, he wants to focus on the needs of the people of Saskatchewan.

“Rural Saskatchewan has been a challenge for the Liberal Party,” he said.

“Whether it is making sure the canola farmers have continued market access into China, making sure we’re increasing beef opportunities, and the way we’ve moved forward on delivering pipelines while showing leadership on the environment. These are the kinds of things that matter to people in Saskatchewan and it’s great to show people that we take their concerns very seriously.”

The seat for Battlefords-Lloydminster had been held since June 1997 by Conservative MP Gerry Ritz before he made the decision to step down in October of this year.

Liberal candidate Ingram will be up against four other candidates in the Dec. 11 federal byelection. Rosemarie Falk is running as the Conservative candidate; Matt Fedler is aiming to win for the New Democrats; Yvonne Potter-Pihach is running for the Green Party; and Ken Finlayson is an independent candidate

Ingram ran for the Liberals against Ritz in the 2015 federal election.