Balcony fire caused by improper removal of smoking materials
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 6:34AM CST
The improper removal of smoking materials is to blame for a late night balcony fire, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.
Fire crews responded to smoke coming from an apartment balcony on the 3100 block of 11th Street West shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived, they were able to access the balcony and quickly extinguish the small fire. No one was injured as a result.
Initial damage is estimated at $2,500. The Saskatoon Fire Department is reminding smokers to carefully dispose of cigarettes to prevent fires in the future.
More Stories
- Multiple shots fired in North Battleford, no suspects apprehended
- Province introduces legislation to govern ridesharing in Sask. 1
- Kilburn Hall supervisor says teen showed no signs during his shift 911 needed to be called 1
- Balcony fire caused by improper removal of smoking materials
- Saskatoon Farmers' Market cancels all weddings
- Canadian farmers cut back pea production in wake of India import tax 1
- Gun report prompts lockdown of Ravine Drive school
- Sask. government provides funding for anti-bullying initiatives