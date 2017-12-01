The improper removal of smoking materials is to blame for a late night balcony fire, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to smoke coming from an apartment balcony on the 3100 block of 11th Street West shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived, they were able to access the balcony and quickly extinguish the small fire. No one was injured as a result.

Initial damage is estimated at $2,500. The Saskatoon Fire Department is reminding smokers to carefully dispose of cigarettes to prevent fires in the future.