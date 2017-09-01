Frank Atchison says the fire in his belly is gone and it's time to retire.

The 91-year-old Saskatoon man locked the doors to Atch & Co Men’s Wear for the last time late Friday afternoon. He ran the business for 46 years.

The store on 21st Street East in downtown Saskatoon opened in May of 1971.

Atchison says he has many fond memories of his time owning and operating the store.

"You don't know how you'll feel,” he told CTV News Friday. “In probably a week or two I'll probably have it all put together. Forty six years, its time you were gone anyways."

His son Don Atchison used to work at the downtown location and later went on to become Mayor of Saskatoon for 13 years.