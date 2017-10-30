

CTV Saskatoon





The alleged leader of the Fallen Saints Motorcycle Club has pleaded guilty to two charges, nearly two years after he was arrested in a high-profile police raid.

Mark Nowakowski pleaded guilty Friday in Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench to assault and to recruiting for a criminal organization.

The 47-year-old was one of 14 people arrested in January 2015 as part of an investigation, dubbed Project Forseti, into organized crime. Nearly 20 properties in Saskatchewan and Alberta, including the Hells Angels clubhouse in Saskatoon, were raided in one morning as part of the investigation.

Nowakowski was charged with aggravated assault immediately following the raid and with several organized-crime and drug charges about a year later. Police alleged after the arrest he was the local president of the Fallen Saints, which investigators describe as a “puppet club” for the Hells Angels.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in July 2018. The remaining 10 charges against him are expected to be stayed at the sentencing.