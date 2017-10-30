

Mark Villani





The committee responsible for accrediting Canadian medical schools is evaluating whether or not the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Medicine meets educational standards.

Representatives from the Committee on the Accreditation of Canadian Medical Schools and the Liaison Committee on Medical Education are visiting the college from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 for a review that will determine if standards are met. The review looks at more than 90 categories that colleges need to meet or exceed standards in.

“If there were to be some categories that we’re found lacking in, we would be given time to respond to them,” said University of Saskatchewan President Peter Stoicheff. “It’s not a punitive kind of review process. It’s intended to ensure medical schools are doing everything they should be doing.”

Those categories include the quality of teaching, quality of student experience, research and financial support the province offers.

Earlier this month, the provincial government restored $20 million to the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Medicine to maintain national accreditation. That announcement was welcomed by the University of Saskatchewan provost and vice-president academic, Tony Vannelli.

“Accrediting agencies expect appropriate level of funding from government, so this restored necessary funding is a very encouraging outcome,” Vannelli said in a post on the university’s website.

The university previously told CTV News earlier this month that the College of Medicine is almost up to standards and is prepared to meet the accreditation criteria in the upcoming review. This comes after the college was placed on probation in 2013 when the accreditation committee found the school had several areas not meeting proper standards. Probation has since been lifted.

The accreditation review would affect the estimated 400 students attending the college to pursue a medical degree, which includes more than 100 new students each year.

The college expects to hear whether it will keep its full accreditation by June or July of 2018.