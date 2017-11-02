The committee responsible for accrediting Canadian medical schools has completed its full-site accreditation review for the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Medicine.

The review, which took place from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, is a regular process to determine if the college meets national standards. The review looked at more than 90 categories, including the quality of teaching, quality of student experience, research and financial support offered by the province.

In a written statement, College of Medicine Dean Preston Smith says the visit went as planned.

“The participation and engagement of our faculty, staff, students and key stakeholders in the visit and in preparing for it was excellent and is greatly appreciated.”

The college expects to receive a formal report on the accreditation review from the Committee on Accreditation of Canadian Medical Schools in June or July of 2018.