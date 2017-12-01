Fast-food giant A&W is giving $5 million to a new University of Saskatchewan agriculture centre near Clavet.

The Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence will focus on livestock education for both agriculture and veterinary students.

Ryder Lee, CEO of the Saskatchewan Cattlemen’s Association, said the new facility will put Canada ahead in beef production.

“If you’re just doing it the same old way and making the same stuff, everybody else will move ahead and they’ll out-compete you,” Lee said.

A few months ago, Premier Brad Wall had some beef with A&W.

He called out the restaurant on Twitter for not exclusively using Canadian beef in their burger patties.

“Everyone has to recognize that all of us — A&W, all our producer organizations — we’re all here for better beef. What we want to do is produce high-quality food and less environmental impact,” Mary Buhr, the university’s College of Agriculture dean, said.

The new agriculture centre is expected to cost $36 million. It’s set to be completed in spring 2018.