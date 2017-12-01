A&W gives $5 million to new U of S agriculture centre
An A&W truck sits outside the University of Saskatchewan's Agriculture Building on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (Laura Woodward/CTV Saskatoon)
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 3:21PM CST
Fast-food giant A&W is giving $5 million to a new University of Saskatchewan agriculture centre near Clavet.
The Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence will focus on livestock education for both agriculture and veterinary students.
Ryder Lee, CEO of the Saskatchewan Cattlemen’s Association, said the new facility will put Canada ahead in beef production.
“If you’re just doing it the same old way and making the same stuff, everybody else will move ahead and they’ll out-compete you,” Lee said.
A few months ago, Premier Brad Wall had some beef with A&W.
Exclusively Cdn beef burgers avail at your fav local restaurants & @McD_Canada @WendysCanada @HarveysCanada. @AWCanada? Not quite yet #hope— Brad Wall (@PremierBradWall) August 23, 2017
He called out the restaurant on Twitter for not exclusively using Canadian beef in their burger patties.
“Everyone has to recognize that all of us — A&W, all our producer organizations — we’re all here for better beef. What we want to do is produce high-quality food and less environmental impact,” Mary Buhr, the university’s College of Agriculture dean, said.
The new agriculture centre is expected to cost $36 million. It’s set to be completed in spring 2018.
More Stories
- Woman assaulted, confined in Saskatoon home; five arrested
- Mother of missing son pleads for public's help
- Jury calls for body imaging scanner, more training and nurses after Kilburn Hall teen death
- A&W gives $5 million to new U of S agriculture centre
- Coach's rant sparks debate on language used in locker rooms
- Saskatchewan, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota sign MOU on carbon capture, storage
- Man charged with assaulting a police officer; Taser used
- Ex-Trump adviser Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 11