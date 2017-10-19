The Remai Modern Art Gallery of Saskatchewan will officially open Oct. 21, but local media got a sneak peek on Thursday morning.

The 130,000-square-foot building has four stories, featuring 11 gallery spaces.

One of the galleries is named after the Mendel family, featuring pieces from Saskatoon’s former gallery.

There is also a theatre, restaurant, balcony and area for school groups.

The opening weekend of the gallery is at capacity.

“But we will have a stand-up line. It all depends on if people stay, of course. As people leave, according to capacity limits, we’ll let more people in,” Remai Modern CEO Gregory Burke said.

About 7,000 people reserved the free tickets online.

Artist Pae White, whose work will be featured at the Remai Modern Art Gallery of Saskatchewan, used therapy lights for seasonal affective disorder in this installation.

The entrance of Remai Modern.

Eli Bornstein, 93, finished this piece on Saturday.

This gallery at Remai Modern is dedicated to the Mendel family, featuring art from Saskatoon’s former art gallery.

This restaurant, which includes a balcony seating area, can seat 300 and will be used for conferences and weddings.

The SaskTel Theatre seats 150. Donors paid $1,000 per seat. Names are engraved on the back. (All photos: Laura Woodward/CTV Saskatoon)

