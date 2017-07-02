Featured
A 28-year-old man escapes northern Sask. jail
Jade Ermine was last seen on Friday, the RCMP say he may be in the Prince Albert and Sturgeon Lake Areas. (Supplied: RCMP)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, July 2, 2017 10:54AM CST
Pinehouse Lake RCMP is looking for a 28-year-old man who escaped the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp – a men’s facility about 150 kilometers south of La Ronge.
Jade Ermine was last seen on Friday, the RCMP say he may be in the Prince Albert and Sturgeon Lake Areas.
A warrant of arrest has been issued for Ermine.
He is indigenous, 5’11”, 170 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information of where Ermine may be is asked to contact their nearest police service or Pinehouse Lake RCMP at 306-884-2400 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
More Stories
- ‘She always made sure everyone was taken care of’: Mother of three killed in crash near Melville 1
- Khadr to get apology, millions in compensation: reports 1
- Two adults, one baby killed in Canada Day crash near Melville 1
- Police say drug ‘10 times stronger than fentanyl’ stolen in break and enter
- Saskatoon, central Sask. under severe thunderstorm watch
- Saskatoon police searching for suspects after woman injured in portable washroom
- 'Not afraid of dying young': Holocaust survivor goes skydiving to mark 90th birthday 2
- Canadian shot in U.S. hospital rampage recovering from surgery 6