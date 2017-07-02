

CTV Saskatoon





Pinehouse Lake RCMP is looking for a 28-year-old man who escaped the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp – a men’s facility about 150 kilometers south of La Ronge.

Jade Ermine was last seen on Friday, the RCMP say he may be in the Prince Albert and Sturgeon Lake Areas.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Ermine.

He is indigenous, 5’11”, 170 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information of where Ermine may be is asked to contact their nearest police service or Pinehouse Lake RCMP at 306-884-2400 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.