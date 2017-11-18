

CTV Saskatoon





A crash involving a semi and an SUV resulted in three people being sent to hospital Friday night.

The SUV attempted to change lanes westbound on Circle Drive East when it crashed into a semi traveling in a neighbouring lane, police said.

Three occupants in the SUV were taken to hospital by MD Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The driver of the SUV was issued a ticket in relation to the crash.