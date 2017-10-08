

CTV Saskatoon





Three people are in custody after an armed robbery on the 700 block of 29th Street West early Sunday morning.

A man and woman in their 20s called Saskatoon police shortly before 1:00 a.m. They said they had been held up by three men in the alley behind the houses on the block, and that one of the suspects had a handgun and a knife. They were also able to describe the suspects' vehicle.

About 20 minutes later on Sunday, officers spotted an SUV on Spadina Crescent that matched the victims’ description. All three men inside were arrested and police found a gun, several knives inside, as well as property belonging to the victims.

The men, ages 34, 25 and 20, remain in custody. Charges in the case are pending.