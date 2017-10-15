

CTV Saskatoon





Two people are in custody after allegedly trying to evade police in a stolen van early Sunday morning.

The van was reported stolen in Cochin, and Saskatoon police say officers tried to stop a van at 2:40 a.m. on 20th Street near Avenue W. Officers on the ground followed the van until a police airplane was on scene to begin tracking the suspects.

The van continued to accelerate at high speeds, side-swiping a vehicle on 22nd Street at Whitney Avenue, according to police. A few minutes later, the suspects abandoned the van.

Officers on the ground used police dogs to track down two people believed to have fled the vehicle. The man and woman did not cooperate, but were eventually arrested and treated for injuries consistent with dog bites, according to police.

A 28-year-old man and 19-year-old woman, both from Battleford, face charges including possession of stolen property, evading police, and dangerous driving. The man also had several unrelated warrants for his arrest.